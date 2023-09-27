Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for Tata Consumer was 23,417 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.62%
|3 Months
|0.78%
|6 Months
|28.61%
|YTD
|16.72%
|1 Year
|14.64%
The current price of Tata Consumer stock is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in the stock price is 0.55.
On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,417 shares, with a closing price of ₹800.6.
