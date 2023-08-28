Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is ₹74,427.77 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹861.35 and a 52-week low of ₹685. The trading volume on the BSE was 23,417 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Consumer August futures opened at 829.7 as against previous close of 833.9 Tata Consumer is currently trading at a spot price of 831. The bid price is slightly lower at 830.8, while the offer price is slightly higher at 831.15. There are 900 shares available at both the bid and offer prices. The open interest for Tata Consumer is at 10,036,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a slight upward trend.

Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.19% 3 Months 1.55% 6 Months 16.25% YTD 8.55% 1 Year 3.83%

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,417 shares with a closing price of ₹800.6.