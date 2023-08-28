comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock sees gains in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock sees gains in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata ConsumerPremium
Tata Consumer

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The stock reached a high of 808.65 and a low of 795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is 74,427.77 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 861.35 and a 52-week low of 685. The trading volume on the BSE was 23,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 10:03:20 AM IST

Tata Consumer August futures opened at 829.7 as against previous close of 833.9

Tata Consumer is currently trading at a spot price of 831. The bid price is slightly lower at 830.8, while the offer price is slightly higher at 831.15. There are 900 shares available at both the bid and offer prices. The open interest for Tata Consumer is at 10,036,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Aug 2023, 09:41:33 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a slight upward trend.

28 Aug 2023, 09:33:48 AM IST

Tata Consumer Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:30:02 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.19%
3 Months1.55%
6 Months16.25%
YTD8.55%
1 Year3.83%
28 Aug 2023, 09:01:37 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that there has been a very slight increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.55. Overall, the stock seems to be fairly stable at the moment.

28 Aug 2023, 08:13:29 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,417 shares with a closing price of 800.6.

