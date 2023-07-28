comScore
Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Sees Positive Trading Momentum
Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Sees Positive Trading Momentum

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The highest price reached during the day was 808.65, while the lowest price was 795.05. The company has a market capitalization of 74,427.77 crore. In the last 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 861.35 and the lowest price was 685. On the BSE, a total of 23,417 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:15:08 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current price of Tata Consumer stock is 801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a very small increase in the stock price.

28 Jul 2023, 09:00:40 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.55, which means that the stock has gained 0.55 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight positive movement.

28 Jul 2023, 08:08:40 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer on the BSE had a total volume of 23,417 shares. The closing price of the stock was 800.6.

