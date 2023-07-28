Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Sees Positive Trading Momentum

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹808.65, while the lowest price was ₹795.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹74,427.77 crore. In the last 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹861.35 and the lowest price was ₹685. On the BSE, a total of 23,417 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Tata Consumer stock is ₹801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a very small increase in the stock price.
The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.55, which means that the stock has gained 0.55 points.
On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer on the BSE had a total volume of 23,417 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹800.6.
