Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer sees stock gain in today's trading

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer stood at ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹861.35, while the 52-week low was ₹685. The stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15 with a net change of 0.55, resulting in a percent change of 0.07.
On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE recorded a volume of 23,417 shares with a closing price of ₹800.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!