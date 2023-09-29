Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹808.65, while the lowest was ₹795.05. The market capitalization for Tata Consumer is at ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35, and the 52-week low is ₹685. The volume traded on the BSE was 23,417 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15. There has been a percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
