Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer shines with positive trading
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer shines with positive trading

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata ConsumerPremium
Tata Consumer

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer's stock opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The highest price reached during the day was 808.65, while the lowest price was 795.05. The market capitalization of the company is 74,427.77 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 861.35 and a low of 685. A total of 23,417 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:46:21 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

Tata Consumer stock is currently priced at 801.15 with a minimal percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock has remained relatively stable with a slight increase in value.

30 Aug 2023, 09:34:59 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.24%
3 Months2.56%
6 Months17.19%
YTD9.3%
1 Year3.98%
30 Aug 2023, 09:34:21 AM IST

Tata Consumer Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:00:56 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by a small percentage and the net change is positive.

30 Aug 2023, 08:22:34 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Consumer on the BSE had a trading volume of 23,417 shares. The closing price for the stock was 800.6.

