Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer shines with positive trading

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹808.65, while the lowest price was ₹795.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,427.77 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹861.35 and a low of ₹685. A total of 23,417 shares were traded on the BSE.
Tata Consumer stock is currently priced at ₹801.15 with a minimal percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock has remained relatively stable with a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.24%
|3 Months
|2.56%
|6 Months
|17.19%
|YTD
|9.3%
|1 Year
|3.98%
