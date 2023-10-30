Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹861.35 and ₹685 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,417 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer stock is currently trading at a price of ₹801.15. The stock has seen a small increase of 0.07% in percentage change and a net change of 0.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.48%
|3 Months
|7.56%
|6 Months
|16.66%
|YTD
|16.19%
|1 Year
|15.72%
The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that there has been a small increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change.
On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE recorded a volume of 23,417 shares with a closing price of ₹800.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!