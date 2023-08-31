comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

31 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata ConsumerPremium
Tata Consumer

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The highest price reached during the day was 808.65, while the lowest price recorded was 795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is 74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.35, and the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for the day was 23,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:06:56 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in Tata Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,417.

