Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹808.65, while the lowest price recorded was ₹795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35, and the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for the day was 23,417 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:06:56 AM IST
