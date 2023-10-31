Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock surges on positive trading day

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for Tata Consumer was 23,417 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.6%
|3 Months
|7.9%
|6 Months
|16.98%
|YTD
|16.51%
|1 Year
|17.36%
As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15. It has experienced a very small percentage change of 0.07, resulting in a net change of 0.55. This indicates that there has been a minimal fluctuation in the stock price of Tata Consumer.
