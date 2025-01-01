Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹900.05 and closed at ₹903.35, marking a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹917.40 and a low of ₹895 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹90,505.78 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,254.01 and a low of ₹884, with a trading volume of 23,181 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|923.27
|Support 1
|900.87
|Resistance 2
|931.53
|Support 2
|886.73
|Resistance 3
|945.67
|Support 3
|878.47
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1220.0, 33.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹963.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1120 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹917.4 & ₹895 yesterday to end at ₹915. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.