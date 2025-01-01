Hello User
Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2025, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 903.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 915 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at 900.05 and closed at 903.35, marking a modest gain. The stock reached a high of 917.40 and a low of 895 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 90,505.78 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,254.01 and a low of 884, with a trading volume of 23,181 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1923.27Support 1900.87
Resistance 2931.53Support 2886.73
Resistance 3945.67Support 3878.47
01 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1220.0, 33.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 963.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7778
    Buy1111119
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
01 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1143 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1641 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1120 k & BSE volume was 23 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹903.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 917.4 & 895 yesterday to end at 915. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

