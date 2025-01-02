Explore
Thu Jan 02 2025 09:07:07
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 914.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 920.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 916.95 and closed slightly lower at 914.35. The stock reached a high of 922.3 and a low of 908.5 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 91,059.88 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer has seen a 52-week high of 1254.01 and a low of 884, with a trading volume of 11,540 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:16:23 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has increased by 0.16%, currently trading at 921.90. However, over the past year, Tata Consumer's stock has decreased by 15.12%, also settling at 921.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 9.20%, reaching 23742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.43%
3 Months-17.42%
6 Months-18.72%
YTD0.61%
1 Year-15.12%
02 Jan 2025, 08:48:44 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1926.03Support 1912.23
Resistance 2931.07Support 2903.47
Resistance 3939.83Support 3898.43
02 Jan 2025, 08:31:06 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1220.0, 32.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 963.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7778
    Buy1111119
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
02 Jan 2025, 08:17:37 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 652 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1605 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 641 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:03:33 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹914.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 922.3 & 908.5 yesterday to end at 920.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

