Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹916.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹914.35. The stock reached a high of ₹922.3 and a low of ₹908.5 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹91,059.88 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer has seen a 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and a low of ₹884, with a trading volume of 11,540 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has increased by 0.16%, currently trading at ₹921.90. However, over the past year, Tata Consumer's stock has decreased by 15.12%, also settling at ₹921.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 9.20%, reaching 23742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.43%
|3 Months
|-17.42%
|6 Months
|-18.72%
|YTD
|0.61%
|1 Year
|-15.12%
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|926.03
|Support 1
|912.23
|Resistance 2
|931.07
|Support 2
|903.47
|Resistance 3
|939.83
|Support 3
|898.43
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1220.0, 32.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹963.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 641 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹922.3 & ₹908.5 yesterday to end at ₹920.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.