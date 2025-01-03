Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹921 and closed slightly lower at ₹920.45. The stock reached a high of ₹931 and a low of ₹912.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹91,985 crore, Tata Consumer's shares traded a volume of 46,422 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,254.01, while the 52-week low is ₹884.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1705 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹931 & ₹912.8 yesterday to end at ₹929.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.