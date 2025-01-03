Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 920.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 929.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 921 and closed slightly lower at 920.45. The stock reached a high of 931 and a low of 912.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 91,985 crore, Tata Consumer's shares traded a volume of 46,422 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1,254.01, while the 52-week low is 884.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1752 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1629 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1705 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹920.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 931 & 912.8 yesterday to end at 929.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.