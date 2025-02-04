Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Shares Experience Downturn in Today's Trading Session

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹1046.70 and closed at ₹1036.45, marking a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹1046.70 and a low of ₹1019.70 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹101,384.90 crore, with a trading volume of 25,463 shares on the BSE. The stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and above the 52-week low of ₹884.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Consumer share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer share price is at ₹1030.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1022.13 and ₹1062.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1022.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1062.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Consumer's trading volume has increased by 61.46% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1032, reflecting a decline of 0.43%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable rise, while a downward price trend with increased volume may signal a possible further decrease in prices.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1033.77 and 1013.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1013.77 and selling near hourly resistance 1033.77 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1032.0
|Support 1
|1022.4
|Resistance 2
|1035.8
|Support 2
|1016.6
|Resistance 3
|1041.6
|Support 3
|1012.8
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1046.70 & ₹1019.70 yesterday to end at ₹1028.50. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.