Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Shares Experience Downturn in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:21 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 04 Feb 2025, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 1036.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1030.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 1046.70 and closed at 1036.45, marking a decrease. The stock reached a high of 1046.70 and a low of 1019.70 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 101,384.90 crore, with a trading volume of 25,463 shares on the BSE. The stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 1254.01 and above the 52-week low of 884.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 12:21 PM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Consumer share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

04 Feb 2025, 12:12 PM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer trading at ₹1030.75, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1036.45

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer share price is at 1030.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1022.13 and 1062.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1022.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1062.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Feb 2025, 11:45 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 61.46% higher than yesterday

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Consumer's trading volume has increased by 61.46% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1032, reflecting a decline of 0.43%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable rise, while a downward price trend with increased volume may signal a possible further decrease in prices.

04 Feb 2025, 11:33 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1033.77 and 1013.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1013.77 and selling near hourly resistance 1033.77 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11032.0Support 11022.4
Resistance 21035.8Support 21016.6
Resistance 31041.6Support 31012.8
04 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹1036.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1046.70 & 1019.70 yesterday to end at 1028.50. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

