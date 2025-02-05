Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2025, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 1036.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1032.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 1046.70 and closed at 1036.45, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 1046.70 and a low of 1019.70 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 102,537.60 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 1254.01 and a low of 884, with a trading volume of 164,674 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2002 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 164 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹1036.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1046.70 & 1019.70 yesterday to end at 1032.85. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.