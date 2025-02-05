Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹1046.70 and closed at ₹1036.45, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹1046.70 and a low of ₹1019.70 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹102,537.60 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and a low of ₹884, with a trading volume of 164,674 shares on the BSE.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 164 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1046.70 & ₹1019.70 yesterday to end at ₹1032.85. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.