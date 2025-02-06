Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2025, by -1.69 %. The stock closed at 1032.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1015.40 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 1033.05 and closed slightly lower at 1032.85. The stock reached a high of 1036.05 and a low of 1010.90 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 100,455.09 crore, with a 52-week high of 1254.01 and a low of 884. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 21,981 shares for Tata Consumer.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11030.73Support 11005.58
Resistance 21045.97Support 2995.67
Resistance 31055.88Support 3980.43
06 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1160.0, 14.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 970.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8887
    Buy13121111
    Hold5567
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
06 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1650 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1973 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1628 k & BSE volume was 21 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹1032.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1036.05 & 1010.90 yesterday to end at 1015.40. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.