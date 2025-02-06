Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹1033.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹1032.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1036.05 and a low of ₹1010.90 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹100,455.09 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and a low of ₹884. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 21,981 shares for Tata Consumer.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1030.73
|Support 1
|1005.58
|Resistance 2
|1045.97
|Support 2
|995.67
|Resistance 3
|1055.88
|Support 3
|980.43
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1160.0, 14.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹970.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|13
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1628 k & BSE volume was 21 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1036.05 & ₹1010.90 yesterday to end at ₹1015.40. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.