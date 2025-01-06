Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹930.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹929.30. The stock reached a high of ₹942 and a low of ₹926.80, reflecting a moderate trading range. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹92,954.69 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1,254.01 and a low of ₹884, with a BSE trading volume of 156,341 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1220.0, 30.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹963.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1832 k & BSE volume was 156 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹942 & ₹926.8 yesterday to end at ₹938.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.