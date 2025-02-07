Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹1023.95 and closed at ₹1015.40, marking a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹1025.05 and a low of ₹1010 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹101,142.67 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and a low of ₹884, with a BSE volume of 39,112 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has increased by 0.30%, currently trading at ₹1025.45. However, over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have decreased by 9.77%, also standing at ₹1025.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same one-year period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.81%
|3 Months
|6.35%
|6 Months
|-13.6%
|YTD
|13.29%
|1 Year
|-9.77%
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1026.03
|Support 1
|1010.98
|Resistance 2
|1033.07
|Support 2
|1002.97
|Resistance 3
|1041.08
|Support 3
|995.93
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1160.0, 13.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹970.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|13
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1211 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1960 k
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1172 k & BSE volume was 39 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹1015.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1025.05 & ₹1010 yesterday to end at ₹1022.35. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.