Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer Products opened at ₹935.5 and closed at ₹938.4, experiencing a daily high of ₹954.95 and a low of ₹929.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹93,691.84 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,254.01 and a low of ₹884. Trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 59,101 shares.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|958.2
|Support 1
|932.55
|Resistance 2
|969.4
|Support 2
|918.1
|Resistance 3
|983.85
|Support 3
|906.9
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1220.0, 28.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹963.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 59 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹954.95 & ₹929.3 yesterday to end at ₹946.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.