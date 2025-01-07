Hello User
Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 07 Jan 2025, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 938.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 946.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer Products opened at 935.5 and closed at 938.4, experiencing a daily high of 954.95 and a low of 929.3. The company has a market capitalization of 93,691.84 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1,254.01 and a low of 884. Trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 59,101 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1958.2Support 1932.55
Resistance 2969.4Support 2918.1
Resistance 3983.85Support 3906.9
07 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1220.0, 28.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 963.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8778
    Buy1111119
    Hold6778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
07 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1662 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 59 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹938.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 954.95 & 929.3 yesterday to end at 946.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

