Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Sees Decline in Trading Today

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹951.25 and closed at ₹946.90, experiencing a high of ₹972.05 and a low of ₹950.60. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹94,493.3 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Tata Consumer reached a high of ₹1,254.01 and a low of ₹884. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 68,214 shares for the day.
Tata Consumer Live Updates: Tata Consumer share price is at ₹951 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹946.78 and ₹968.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹946.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 968.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has increased by 0.37%, currently trading at ₹958.90. However, over the past year, Tata Consumer's share price has decreased by 12.50%, also standing at ₹958.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.41%
|3 Months
|-10.91%
|6 Months
|-15.35%
|YTD
|4.41%
|1 Year
|-12.5%
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|968.23
|Support 1
|946.78
|Resistance 2
|980.87
|Support 2
|937.97
|Resistance 3
|989.68
|Support 3
|925.33
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1220.0, 27.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹963.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 68 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹972.05 & ₹950.6 yesterday to end at ₹955.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.