Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 955.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 951 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 951.25 and closed at 946.90, experiencing a high of 972.05 and a low of 950.60. The company's market capitalization stands at 94,493.3 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Tata Consumer reached a high of 1,254.01 and a low of 884. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 68,214 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:34 AM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates: Tata Consumer trading at ₹951, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹955.4

Tata Consumer Live Updates: Tata Consumer share price is at 951 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 946.78 and 968.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 946.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 968.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has increased by 0.37%, currently trading at 958.90. However, over the past year, Tata Consumer's share price has decreased by 12.50%, also standing at 958.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.41%
3 Months-10.91%
6 Months-15.35%
YTD4.41%
1 Year-12.5%
08 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1968.23Support 1946.78
Resistance 2980.87Support 2937.97
Resistance 3989.68Support 3925.33
08 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1220.0, 27.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 963.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8778
    Buy1111119
    Hold6778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1598 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 68 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹946.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 972.05 & 950.6 yesterday to end at 955.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.