Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2025, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 955.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 961.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 951.6 and closed at 955.4, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 963.85 and dipped to a low of 945.15. With a market capitalization of 95,146.34 crore, the stock's performance reflects its stability, albeit below its 52-week high of 1254.01 and above its 52-week low of 884. BSE recorded a trading volume of 48,051 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1220.0, 26.94% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 963.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8778
    Buy1111119
    Hold6778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
09 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1283 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1560 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1235 k & BSE volume was 48 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹955.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 963.85 & 945.15 yesterday to end at 961.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

