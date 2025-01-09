Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹951.6 and closed at ₹955.4, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹963.85 and dipped to a low of ₹945.15. With a market capitalization of ₹95,146.34 crore, the stock's performance reflects its stability, albeit below its 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and above its 52-week low of ₹884. BSE recorded a trading volume of 48,051 shares.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1220.0, 26.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹963.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1235 k & BSE volume was 48 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹963.85 & ₹945.15 yesterday to end at ₹961.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.