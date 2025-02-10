Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹1024.05 and closed at ₹1022.35, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1029.45 and a low of ₹1012.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹100,771.67 crore, the stock continues to be a significant player in the market. Over the past 52 weeks, it has seen a high of ₹1254.01 and a low of ₹884. Trading volume on BSE was 43,237 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1027.85
|Support 1
|1010.95
|Resistance 2
|1037.1
|Support 2
|1003.3
|Resistance 3
|1044.75
|Support 3
|994.05
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1117.0, 9.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹970.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1310.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|13
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 941 k & BSE volume was 43 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1029.45 & ₹1012.55 yesterday to end at ₹1018.60. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.