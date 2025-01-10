Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹960.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹961.05. The stock reached a high of ₹982.65 and a low of ₹954.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹95,942.85 crore, the stock continues to show volatility. It has a 52-week high of ₹1,254.01 and a low of ₹884, with a trading volume of 63,663 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|981.57
|Support 1
|953.52
|Resistance 2
|996.13
|Support 2
|940.03
|Resistance 3
|1009.62
|Support 3
|925.47
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1220.0, 25.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹963.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 63 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹982.65 & ₹954.6 yesterday to end at ₹969.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.