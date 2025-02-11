Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹1009.05 and closed at ₹1021.65, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1036.85 and a low of ₹1009.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹101,533.44 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and a low of ₹884, with a BSE trading volume of 59,235 shares.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1117.0, 8.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹970.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1310.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|13
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1418 k & BSE volume was 59 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1036.85 & ₹1009.05 yesterday to end at ₹1026.30. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.