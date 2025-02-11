Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 11 Feb 2025, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 1021.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1026.30 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 1009.05 and closed at 1021.65, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1036.85 and a low of 1009.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 101,533.44 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 1254.01 and a low of 884, with a BSE trading volume of 59,235 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1117.0, 8.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 970.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1310.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8887
    Buy13121111
    Hold5567
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
11 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1478 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1903 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1418 k & BSE volume was 59 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹1021.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1036.85 & 1009.05 yesterday to end at 1026.30. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.