Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹1026.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹1026.30. The stock reached a high of ₹1035.45 and a low of ₹1009 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹100,157.95 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's stock has seen a high of ₹1254.01 and a low of ₹884, with a trading volume of 33,171 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has increased by 0.04%, currently trading at ₹1014.00. However, over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have experienced a decline of -9.14%, also priced at ₹1014.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.55%
|3 Months
|4.99%
|6 Months
|-13.91%
|YTD
|11.64%
|1 Year
|-9.14%
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1028.8
|Support 1
|1002.35
|Resistance 2
|1045.35
|Support 2
|992.45
|Resistance 3
|1055.25
|Support 3
|975.9
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1117.0, 10.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹970.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1310.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|13
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1237 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1791 k
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1204 k & BSE volume was 33 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹1026.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1035.45 & ₹1009 yesterday to end at ₹1012.25. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.