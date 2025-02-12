Hello User
Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 1026.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1012.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 1026.35 and closed slightly lower at 1026.30. The stock reached a high of 1035.45 and a low of 1009 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 100,157.95 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's stock has seen a high of 1254.01 and a low of 884, with a trading volume of 33,171 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has increased by 0.04%, currently trading at 1014.00. However, over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have experienced a decline of -9.14%, also priced at 1014.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.55%
3 Months4.99%
6 Months-13.91%
YTD11.64%
1 Year-9.14%
12 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11028.8Support 11002.35
Resistance 21045.35Support 2992.45
Resistance 31055.25Support 3975.9
12 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1117.0, 10.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 970.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1310.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8887
    Buy13121111
    Hold5567
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
12 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1237 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1791 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1204 k & BSE volume was 33 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹1026.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1035.45 & 1009 yesterday to end at 1012.25. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.