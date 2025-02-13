Explore
Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2025, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 1029.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1023.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 1014 and closed slightly lower at 1013.60. The stock reached a high of 1038 and a low of 1009.95. With a market capitalization of 101,820.35 crore, Tata Consumer's shares traded at a volume of 16,993 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1254.01, while the 52-week low is at 884.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:41:05 AM IST

Tata Consumer Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.0%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Tata Consumer suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

13 Feb 2025, 09:36:07 AM IST

Tata Consumer Live Updates: Tata Consumer trading at ₹1023.85, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1029.20

Tata Consumer Live Updates: Tata Consumer share price is at 1023.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1012.67 and 1040.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1012.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1040.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:17:00 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has decreased by 0.41%, currently trading at 1025.00. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have experienced a decline of 9.14%, also landing at 1025.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.55%
3 Months4.99%
6 Months-13.91%
YTD11.64%
1 Year-9.14%
13 Feb 2025, 08:46:04 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11040.72Support 11012.67
Resistance 21053.38Support 2997.28
Resistance 31068.77Support 3984.62
13 Feb 2025, 08:30:03 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1117.0, 8.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 970.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1310.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8887
    Buy13131111
    Hold5567
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
13 Feb 2025, 08:19:10 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1099 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1734 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1082 k & BSE volume was 16 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:02:18 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹1013.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1038 & 1009.95 yesterday to end at 1029.20. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

