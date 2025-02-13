Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹1014 and closed slightly lower at ₹1013.60. The stock reached a high of ₹1038 and a low of ₹1009.95. With a market capitalization of ₹101,820.35 crore, Tata Consumer's shares traded at a volume of 16,993 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1254.01, while the 52-week low is at ₹884.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Tata Consumer suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Tata Consumer Live Updates: Tata Consumer share price is at ₹1023.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1012.67 and ₹1040.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1012.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1040.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has decreased by 0.41%, currently trading at ₹1025.00. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have experienced a decline of 9.14%, also landing at ₹1025.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.55%
|3 Months
|4.99%
|6 Months
|-13.91%
|YTD
|11.64%
|1 Year
|-9.14%
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1040.72
|Support 1
|1012.67
|Resistance 2
|1053.38
|Support 2
|997.28
|Resistance 3
|1068.77
|Support 3
|984.62
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1117.0, 8.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹970.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1310.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1082 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1038 & ₹1009.95 yesterday to end at ₹1029.20. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.