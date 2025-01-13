Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹968.2 and closed at ₹969.65, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹978.2 and a low of ₹959.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹96,076.43 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and a low of ₹884, with a BSE trading volume of 23,683 shares.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|979.67
|Support 1
|960.87
|Resistance 2
|988.33
|Support 2
|950.73
|Resistance 3
|998.47
|Support 3
|942.07
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1220.0, 25.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹963.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1443 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹978.2 & ₹959.4 yesterday to end at ₹971. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.