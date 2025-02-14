Hello User
Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2025, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 1029.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1022.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 1037.95 and closed at 1029.20, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1037.95 and a low of 1016.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of 101,132.77 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 1254.01 and above the 52-week low of 884. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 78,527 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11034.7Support 11013.05
Resistance 21047.15Support 21003.85
Resistance 31056.35Support 3991.4
14 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1117.0, 9.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 970.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1310.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8887
    Buy13131111
    Hold5567
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
14 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1247 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1762 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1169 k & BSE volume was 78 k.

14 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹1029.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1037.95 & 1016.30 yesterday to end at 1022.25. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

