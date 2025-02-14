Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹1037.95 and closed at ₹1029.20, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1037.95 and a low of ₹1016.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹101,132.77 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and above the 52-week low of ₹884. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 78,527 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1034.7
|Support 1
|1013.05
|Resistance 2
|1047.15
|Support 2
|1003.85
|Resistance 3
|1056.35
|Support 3
|991.4
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1117.0, 9.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹970.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1310.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1169 k & BSE volume was 78 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1037.95 & ₹1016.30 yesterday to end at ₹1022.25. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.