Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹961.75 and closed at ₹972.35, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of ₹969.65 and a low of ₹950.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹96,254.53 crore, Tata Consumer's shares have a 52-week high of ₹1,254.01 and a low of ₹884. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 35,550 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1876 k & BSE volume was 35 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹969.65 & ₹950.05 yesterday to end at ₹965.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.