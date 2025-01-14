Hello User
Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 972.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 965.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 961.75 and closed at 972.35, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of 969.65 and a low of 950.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 96,254.53 crore, Tata Consumer's shares have a 52-week high of 1,254.01 and a low of 884. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 35,550 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1912 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1602 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1876 k & BSE volume was 35 k.

14 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹972.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 969.65 & 950.05 yesterday to end at 965.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

