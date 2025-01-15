Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹965.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹965.4. The stock reached a high of ₹977 and a low of ₹958.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹95,527.28 crore, Tata Consumer's performance remains notable as it trades below its 52-week high of ₹1,254.01 and above its low of ₹884. The BSE volume for the day was 76,021 shares.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|972.17
|Support 1
|953.67
|Resistance 2
|983.83
|Support 2
|946.83
|Resistance 3
|990.67
|Support 3
|935.17
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1220.0, 26.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹963.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1558 k & BSE volume was 76 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹977 & ₹958.5 yesterday to end at ₹963.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.