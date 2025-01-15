Hello User
Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2025, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 965.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 963.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 965.75 and closed slightly lower at 965.4. The stock reached a high of 977 and a low of 958.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 95,527.28 crore, Tata Consumer's performance remains notable as it trades below its 52-week high of 1,254.01 and above its low of 884. The BSE volume for the day was 76,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1972.17Support 1953.67
Resistance 2983.83Support 2946.83
Resistance 3990.67Support 3935.17
15 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1220.0, 26.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 963.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8878
    Buy1111119
    Hold6678
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1634 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1639 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1558 k & BSE volume was 76 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:06 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹965.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 977 & 958.5 yesterday to end at 963.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

