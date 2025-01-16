Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2025, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 963.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 955 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 965 and closed slightly lower at 963.15. The stock reached a high of 965 and a low of 944.7 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 94,547.72 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,254.01 and a low of 884, with a trading volume of 173,300 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:19:07 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has decreased by 0.57%, currently trading at 949.55. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have dropped by 15.41%, reaching 949.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 5.05%, rising to 23213.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.63%
3 Months-8.88%
6 Months-17.75%
YTD4.47%
1 Year-15.41%
16 Jan 2025, 08:50:49 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1964.07Support 1943.77
Resistance 2974.68Support 2934.08
Resistance 3984.37Support 3923.47
16 Jan 2025, 08:34:51 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1220.0, 27.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 963.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8878
    Buy1111119
    Hold6678
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
16 Jan 2025, 08:15:31 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1634 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1639 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1558 k & BSE volume was 76 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:03:26 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹963.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 965 & 944.7 yesterday to end at 955. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

