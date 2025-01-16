Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹965 and closed slightly lower at ₹963.15. The stock reached a high of ₹965 and a low of ₹944.7 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹94,547.72 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,254.01 and a low of ₹884, with a trading volume of 173,300 shares on BSE.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has decreased by 0.57%, currently trading at ₹949.55. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have dropped by 15.41%, reaching ₹949.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 5.05%, rising to 23213.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.63%
|3 Months
|-8.88%
|6 Months
|-17.75%
|YTD
|4.47%
|1 Year
|-15.41%
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|964.07
|Support 1
|943.77
|Resistance 2
|974.68
|Support 2
|934.08
|Resistance 3
|984.37
|Support 3
|923.47
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1220.0, 27.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹963.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1558 k & BSE volume was 76 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹965 & ₹944.7 yesterday to end at ₹955. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.