Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹1025.05 and closed at ₹1022.80, experiencing a high of ₹1037.25 and a low of ₹1017.45. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹101,078.36 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and a low of ₹884. The trading volume on the BSE was 29,222 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1031.85
|Support 1
|1012.05
|Resistance 2
|1044.45
|Support 2
|1004.85
|Resistance 3
|1051.65
|Support 3
|992.25
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1117.0, 9.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹970.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1310.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 29 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1037.25 & ₹1017.45 yesterday to end at ₹1021.70. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.