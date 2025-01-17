Hello User
Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2025, by -1.75 %. The stock closed at 955 per share. The stock is currently trading at 938.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 958 and closed slightly lower at 955. The stock reached a high of 960.35 and a low of 926.9 during the session. With a market capitalization of 92,781.54 crore, Tata Consumer's performance remains noteworthy, especially against its 52-week range of 884 to 1,254.01. The trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 154,392 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1772 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 154 k.

17 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹955 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 960.35 & 926.9 yesterday to end at 938.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

