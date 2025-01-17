Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹958 and closed slightly lower at ₹955. The stock reached a high of ₹960.35 and a low of ₹926.9 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹92,781.54 crore, Tata Consumer's performance remains noteworthy, especially against its 52-week range of ₹884 to ₹1,254.01. The trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 154,392 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 154 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹960.35 & ₹926.9 yesterday to end at ₹938.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend