Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 1021.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1021.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer's stock opened and closed at 1021.70, reflecting stability. The stock reached a high of 1026 and a low of 1004.70, indicating some volatility during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 101,093.20 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer has experienced a 52-week high of 1254.01 and a low of 884. Trading volume on the BSE was 24,318 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:15:55 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer's share price has increased by 0.31%, currently trading at 1025.05. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 9.72%, also standing at 1025.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.41%
3 Months11.88%
6 Months-13.09%
YTD11.87%
1 Year-9.72%
18 Feb 2025, 08:46:38 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11029.93Support 11008.63
Resistance 21038.62Support 2996.02
Resistance 31051.23Support 3987.33
18 Feb 2025, 08:30:34 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1117.0, 9.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 970.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1310.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8887
    Buy13131211
    Hold5567
    Sell0.000.000.001
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Feb 2025, 08:20:13 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 949 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1753 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 925 k & BSE volume was 24 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:03:27 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹1021.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1026 & 1004.70 yesterday to end at 1021.85. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.

