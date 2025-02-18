Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer's stock opened and closed at ₹1021.70, reflecting stability. The stock reached a high of ₹1026 and a low of ₹1004.70, indicating some volatility during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹101,093.20 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and a low of ₹884. Trading volume on the BSE was 24,318 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer's share price has increased by 0.31%, currently trading at ₹1025.05. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 9.72%, also standing at ₹1025.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.41%
|3 Months
|11.88%
|6 Months
|-13.09%
|YTD
|11.87%
|1 Year
|-9.72%
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1029.93
|Support 1
|1008.63
|Resistance 2
|1038.62
|Support 2
|996.02
|Resistance 3
|1051.23
|Support 3
|987.33
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1117.0, 9.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹970.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1310.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 925 k & BSE volume was 24 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1026 & ₹1004.70 yesterday to end at ₹1021.85. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.