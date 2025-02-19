Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹1022 and closed slightly lower at ₹1021.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1027.75 and a low of ₹1018.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹101,251.49 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and above its low of ₹884. A total of 18,428 shares were traded on the BSE.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 789 k & BSE volume was 18 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1027.75 & ₹1018.95 yesterday to end at ₹1023.45. While indications suggest the stock may be nearing its peak, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bearish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.