Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2025, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 1021.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1023.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 1022 and closed slightly lower at 1021.85. The stock reached a high of 1027.75 and a low of 1018.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of 101,251.49 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1254.01 and above its low of 884. A total of 18,428 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 808 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1695 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 789 k & BSE volume was 18 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹1021.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1027.75 & 1018.95 yesterday to end at 1023.45. While indications suggest the stock may be nearing its peak, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bearish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.