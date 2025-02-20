Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹1025.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹1026.90. The stock reached a high of ₹1032.25 and a low of ₹1021.55, reflecting some volatility during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹101,345.47 crore, Tata Consumer's shares traded a total of 10,665 on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and above its 52-week low of ₹884.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1030.58
|Support 1
|1019.88
|Resistance 2
|1036.77
|Support 2
|1015.37
|Resistance 3
|1041.28
|Support 3
|1009.18
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1117.0, 9.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹970.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1310.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 782 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1032.25 & ₹1021.55 yesterday to end at ₹1024.40. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.