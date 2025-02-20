Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 20 Feb 2025, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 1026.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1024.40 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 1025.95 and closed slightly higher at 1026.90. The stock reached a high of 1032.25 and a low of 1021.55, reflecting some volatility during the session. With a market capitalization of 101,345.47 crore, Tata Consumer's shares traded a total of 10,665 on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of 1254.01 and above its 52-week low of 884.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11030.58Support 11019.88
Resistance 21036.77Support 21015.37
Resistance 31041.28Support 31009.18
20 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1117.0, 9.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 970.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1310.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8887
    Buy13131211
    Hold5567
    Sell0.000.000.001
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 792 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1668 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 782 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

20 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹1026.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1032.25 & 1021.55 yesterday to end at 1024.40. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.