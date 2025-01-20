Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹944.7 and closed at ₹938.4, experiencing a high of ₹958.95 and a low of ₹935.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹94,438.88 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and a 52-week low of ₹884. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 33,884 shares for the day.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has increased by 0.07%, currently trading at ₹954.75. However, over the past year, the price of Tata Consumer shares has declined by 15.74%, also standing at ₹954.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.89%
|3 Months
|-7.45%
|6 Months
|-18.66%
|YTD
|4.35%
|1 Year
|-15.74%
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|961.68
|Support 1
|937.78
|Resistance 2
|972.27
|Support 2
|924.47
|Resistance 3
|985.58
|Support 3
|913.88
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 677 k & BSE volume was 33 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹958.95 & ₹935.05 yesterday to end at ₹954.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend