Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 938.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 954.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 944.7 and closed at 938.4, experiencing a high of 958.95 and a low of 935.05. The company has a market capitalization of 94,438.88 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 1254.01 and a 52-week low of 884. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 33,884 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has increased by 0.07%, currently trading at 954.75. However, over the past year, the price of Tata Consumer shares has declined by 15.74%, also standing at 954.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.89%
3 Months-7.45%
6 Months-18.66%
YTD4.35%
1 Year-15.74%
20 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1961.68Support 1937.78
Resistance 2972.27Support 2924.47
Resistance 3985.58Support 3913.88
20 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 711 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1676 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 677 k & BSE volume was 33 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹938.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 958.95 & 935.05 yesterday to end at 954.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

