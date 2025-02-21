LIVE UPDATES

Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2025, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 1024.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1008 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.