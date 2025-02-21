Explore
Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2025, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 1024.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1008 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 1026.50 and closed slightly lower at 1024.50. The stock reached a high of 1028.45 and a low of 1004. With a market capitalization of 99,723 crore, the company remains below its 52-week high of 1254.01 and above its low of 884. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,375 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:15:02 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has decreased by 0.39%, currently trading at 1005.25. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have declined by 12.00%, also settling at 1005.25. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22913.15.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.36%
3 Months12.74%
6 Months-16.33%
YTD10.3%
1 Year-12.0%
21 Feb 2025, 08:46:05 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11022.97Support 1998.52
Resistance 21037.93Support 2989.03
Resistance 31047.42Support 3974.07
21 Feb 2025, 08:30:02 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1117.0, 10.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 970.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1310.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8887
    Buy13131211
    Hold5567
    Sell0.000.000.001
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Feb 2025, 08:18:39 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 892 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1596 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 878 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:03:03 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹1024.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1028.45 & 1004 yesterday to end at 1008. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.

