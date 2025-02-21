Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹1026.50 and closed slightly lower at ₹1024.50. The stock reached a high of ₹1028.45 and a low of ₹1004. With a market capitalization of ₹99,723 crore, the company remains below its 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and above its low of ₹884. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,375 shares for the day.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has decreased by 0.39%, currently trading at ₹1005.25. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have declined by 12.00%, also settling at ₹1005.25. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22913.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.36%
|3 Months
|12.74%
|6 Months
|-16.33%
|YTD
|10.3%
|1 Year
|-12.0%
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1022.97
|Support 1
|998.52
|Resistance 2
|1037.93
|Support 2
|989.03
|Resistance 3
|1047.42
|Support 3
|974.07
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1117.0, 10.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹970.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1310.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 878 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1028.45 & ₹1004 yesterday to end at ₹1008. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.