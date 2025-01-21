Hello User
Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 954.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 960.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 954.75 and closed slightly lower at 954.05. The stock reached a high of 964.5 and a low of 944.9 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 95,017.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 1,254.01 and a low of 884, with a BSE trading volume of 24,794 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1968.37Support 1948.77
Resistance 2976.23Support 2937.03
Resistance 3987.97Support 3929.17
21 Jan 2025, 08:41 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1220.0, 26.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8878
    Buy12111110
    Hold6677
    Sell0111
    Strong Sell0000
21 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 727 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1588 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 702 k & BSE volume was 24 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹954.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 964.5 & 944.9 yesterday to end at 960.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

