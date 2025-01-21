Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹954.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹954.05. The stock reached a high of ₹964.5 and a low of ₹944.9 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹95,017.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹1,254.01 and a low of ₹884, with a BSE trading volume of 24,794 shares.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|968.37
|Support 1
|948.77
|Resistance 2
|976.23
|Support 2
|937.03
|Resistance 3
|987.97
|Support 3
|929.17
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1220.0, 26.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Buy
|12
|11
|11
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 702 k & BSE volume was 24 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹964.5 & ₹944.9 yesterday to end at ₹960.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.