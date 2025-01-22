Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹963.1 and closed at ₹960.7, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹978 and a low of ₹958.55, with a trading volume of 183,874 shares. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹96,185.28 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and a low of ₹884.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Consumer Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has increased by 0.70%, currently trading at ₹979.55. However, over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have experienced a decline of 14.43%, also standing at ₹979.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.93%
|3 Months
|3.01%
|6 Months
|-21.7%
|YTD
|6.28%
|1 Year
|-14.43%
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|980.48
|Support 1
|961.03
|Resistance 2
|988.97
|Support 2
|950.07
|Resistance 3
|999.93
|Support 3
|941.58
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1220.0, 25.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|12
|11
|11
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1656 k
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 183 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹960.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹978 & ₹958.55 yesterday to end at ₹972.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.