Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2025, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 960.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 972.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 963.1 and closed at 960.7, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 978 and a low of 958.55, with a trading volume of 183,874 shares. The company's market capitalization stood at 96,185.28 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 1254.01 and a low of 884.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Consumer Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has increased by 0.70%, currently trading at 979.55. However, over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have experienced a decline of 14.43%, also standing at 979.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.93%
3 Months3.01%
6 Months-21.7%
YTD6.28%
1 Year-14.43%
22 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 January, 2025: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Tata Consumer, Trent, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-21-january-2025-apollo-hospitals-enterprise-tata-consumer-trent-adani-ports-special-economic-zone-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11737455593845.html

22 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1980.48Support 1961.03
Resistance 2988.97Support 2950.07
Resistance 3999.93Support 3941.58
22 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1220.0, 25.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8877
    Buy12111111
    Hold6677
    Sell0111
    Strong Sell0000
22 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1656 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 183 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹960.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 978 & 958.55 yesterday to end at 972.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

