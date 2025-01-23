Hello User
Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 972.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 967.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 979.55 and closed at 972.70, experiencing a high of 981.55 and a low of 958. The market capitalization stood at 95,720.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,254.01 and a low of 884. The trading volume on the BSE was 145,393 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1904 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1698 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1759 k & BSE volume was 145 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹972.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 981.55 & 958 yesterday to end at 967.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

