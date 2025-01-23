Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹979.55 and closed at ₹972.70, experiencing a high of ₹981.55 and a low of ₹958. The market capitalization stood at ₹95,720.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,254.01 and a low of ₹884. The trading volume on the BSE was 145,393 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1759 k & BSE volume was 145 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹981.55 & ₹958 yesterday to end at ₹967.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.