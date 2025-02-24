Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 24 2025 09:07:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.95 -1.17%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 670.00 -0.43%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 712.65 -1.23%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,219.40 -0.68%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 323.60 -0.72%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 1009.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1003 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 1005.25 and closed at 1009.15, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 1013.70 and a low of 991.35 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 99,245.82 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer has seen a 52-week high of 1254.01 and a low of 884, with a trading volume of 103,848 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 09:17:49 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has decreased by 1.64%, currently trading at 986.85. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have declined by 12.33%, reaching 986.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, rising to 22,795.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.81%
3 Months11.59%
6 Months-16.11%
YTD9.76%
1 Year-12.33%
24 Feb 2025, 08:48:43 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11013.72Support 1991.37
Resistance 21024.88Support 2980.18
Resistance 31036.07Support 3969.02
24 Feb 2025, 08:34:22 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1117.0, 11.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 970.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1310.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8887
    Buy13131211
    Hold5567
    Sell0.000.000.001
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Feb 2025, 08:19:10 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1433 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1572 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1330 k & BSE volume was 103 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:02:02 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹1009.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1013.70 & 991.35 yesterday to end at 1003. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue